BANGALORE:- Ravindra Jadeja joined his fellow Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at the top of the world rankings Wednesday after his seven wickets in India's series-levelling second-Test win over Australia. Ashwin had been out on his own as the number one Test bowler, but Jadeja's peformance has put the pair on the same level of points, the International Cricket Council said. Left-arm spinner Jadeja returned with figures of 6-63 in Australia's first innings to help spark India's comeback during their 75-run win in Bangalore on Tuesday.–AFP