ISLAMABAD - Banned leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on Wednesday appealed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to direct the recently commissioned three-member tribunal — which is expected to probe the Pakistan Super League (PSL) corruption scandal — to review his case as well.

Headed by former Lahore high court judge Asghar Haider, the tribunal’s primary task, for now, is to investigate the infamous spot-fixing case involving Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif.

Kaneria, who was handed a lifetime ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in June 2012, however, wants the same tribunal to revisit his case too as he feels the punishment imposed on him stem from false statements given by convicted English Country cricketer Mervyn Westfield.

“I am a proud Pakistani and want to serve my country more. Help me in this regard,” Kaneria appealed to the PCB.

The 36-year-old, a cousin of former Pakistan wicket-keeper Anil Dalpat, was once the frontline spin option for the national team and has 61 Tests under his belt.