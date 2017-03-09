Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is holding a three-day camp for emerging players in which 33 players are participating.

According to details, players practiced in two sessions on Wednesday under the supervision of Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur who monitored their physical fitness, skills and fielding standards.

Chief selector Inzamam ul Haq and other members of selection committee examined the players’ performance as well.

PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan also visited the camp and talked to media afterwards. He said that although three days are not enough for Mickey Arthur to completely inspect the performance of players, but his purpose will be fulfilled as he is keeping an eye on all players along with chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.

The chairman further told that he himself will monitor the players on daily basis. He also said that training camp of national team for West Indies tour will start from next week.

It is worth mentioning here that 39 cricketers were shortlisted for emerging players’ camp but only 33 players participated in it because Shahzeb Ahmed, Shoaib Maqsood, Farhan Khan, Junaid Ali, Ahmed Jamal and Ibrar Ahmed could not attend the camp due to their engagements in domestic tournament.