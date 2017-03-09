Injured Serena out of Indian Wells, Miami

LOS ANGELES - World No 1 Serena Williams has pulled out of upcoming WTA tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because of a knee injury, organisers said on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Open organisers quoted Williams as saying, she was withdrawing because of a problem with her left knee. "Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open," Williams said. "I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can." The organisers of this week's event in Indian Wells, which gets under way Friday, said a revised draw would be issued later. Williams's withdrawal means Germany's Angelique Kerber will face No 1 ranked player.–AFP

Injured Marsh heads home from India

BANGALORE – All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is to return home from the ongoing Test tour of India after a deterioration of a long-running shoulder injury, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday. The 25-year-old fast bowler was able to complete only five overs in the two innings of the second Test which finished on Tuesday and didn't bowl at all in Australia's victory in the first Test in Pune. He has also been a disappointment with the bat, scoring 0 and 13 as Australia went down to a 75-run defeat in the second Test in Bangalore. "Mitchell has been playing with a shoulder injury for most of the summer, which we have been managing up until now, but unfortunately it has progressively deteriorated to a point where he is unable to function at the level required," Australian physio David Beakley said.–AFP

National Open Polo matches washed out

LAHORE - The thunderstorm washed out the opening day matches of the National Open Polo Championship for Quiad-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017. It was thunderstorm on Wednesday, which filled the grounds with water and caused matches’ cancellation, which will be rescheduled later. According to LPC executive committee member Saqib Khan Khakwani, the body will announce the new dates of the matches after seeing the condition of grounds and weather. He said all the teams were ready to excel in the premier polo activity. “The National Open Polo Championship is the biggest event of Pakistan polo and every team prepares well for it throughout the year and also competes well, having their eyes on lifting glittering trophy. I hope weather will be better soon and the event will be conducted with same zeal and zest,” he added.–Staff Reporter

Wapda, Police win volleyball openers

LAHORE – Pakistan Wapda and Police have won their matches on the opening day of 1st IGP Gold Cup Volleyball Tournament, which commenced here at the Wapda Sports Complex on Wednesday. In the opening match of the day, Wapda beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 25-11, 28-26, 25-21. Asim Khan, Bilal Khan and Faraz Khan from KP demonstrated hard serves and smashes against their experienced opponents. After losing first game with a wide margin 25-11, KP players dominated their opponents in a hotly-contested second game. They took lead in the beginning, leading Wapda which they maintained comfortably till they lost three points in a row trailing at 16-19. They bounced back again and stole four points at a stretch to take the score 24-25. Wapda players composed themselves demonstrated their experience to win the game 28-26 amid magnificent display of hard smashes and effective blocking by Basit Ali, Muneer Khan and Aimal Khan. In the third set, KP players once again gave stiff resistance but lost the set 25-21. In the second match of the day, Kashif Mansoor and Sajid Iqbal led Police to a comfortable 25-10, 25-18, 25-22 victory against Punjab. Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada was the chief guest at the colourful opening ceremony. Today (Thursday), Army will take on KP, Navy will face Punjab and Police vie against Azad Kashmir.–Staff Reporter