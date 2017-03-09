ISLAMABAD-Zimbabwean Minister for Sports and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane along with Zimbabwe Cricket Union (ZCU) chairman Tawengwa Mukuhlani met with Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada here at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

IPC secretary Raja Nadir Ali and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera were also present during the lengthy meeting. Hlongwane informed Pirzada about a highly successful meeting with PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan in Lahore. They then left for Sialkot, where Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a reception in their honour. They witnessed one of the best sports manufacturer industries of the world, which made their visit a memorable one. “Pakistan is a home of world’s best cricket bats and other international sports goods manufacturing as well,” he said.

Zimbabwean minister said they traveled by road all the way from Sialkot to Islamabad and found Pakistan very beautiful. “There is no security issue at all, as youth and youngsters were playing cricket at almost every major road and playgrounds. It was really wonderful to witness Pakistanis enjoy playing cricket without any fear.” He also congratulated Pirzada for hosting PSL final successfully.

“Soccer is the number one sports in Zimbabwe and cricket is at number two as far as popularity is concerned, while boxing is also very popular,” he added. He also invited Pirzada to visit Zimbabwe and sign an MoU in different sports exchange programmes, including football, cricket, hockey and boxing. He offered the IPC minister to send players and athletes for training in Zimbabwe and said they were also ready to send their teams and athletes to Pakistan. “Pakistan is a super power in cricket and hockey, while squash is another area where Zimbabwe can take advantage from Pakistani expertise.” The IPC Minister accepted his invitation and promised to visit Zimbabwe soon.

Sharing his views, IPC minister Pirzada thanked visiting delegation and welcomed their heartening remarks and views regarding security situation in Pakistan. He offered Hlongwane to send their cricket team to Pakistan to play matches against Pakistani team, on which Zimbabwean minister promised to look into this and said Zimbabwe always rated relations with Pakistan so highly.

The delegation was taken to different parts of Pakistan Sports Complex, including Liaqat Gymnasium Hall, where they witnessed national table tennis championship. They were also surprised to see state-of-the-art gymnasium for athletes and termed they had never witnessed such an advance and fully gymnasium equipped with latest technology exercise machines. They also visited medical centre and met with Dr Waqar and Dr Shabeena Aftab and lauded the facilities being provided to athletes.

Later, they also visited Allam Iqbal hostel, visited different rooms, kitchen and had meal there. They were full of praise for excellent cooking, cleanliness and facilities being provided by Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussain and his team. In the end, souvenirs were also exchanged between the ministers.