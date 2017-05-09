Chelsea and Real Madrid's former striker Nicolas Anelka will come to Pakistan to join Ronaldinho and other friends for five-a-side match in July.

Former Netherlands midfielder George Boaetang and ex-England goalkeeper David James will also join them for the venture of leisure league.

Anelka represented 13 different clubs in his career, including French giants Paris Saint-Germain, England’s Manchester City, Liverpool and Serie A’s Juventus, and scored more than 200 goals in over 600 club matches.

The 38-year-old Frenchman was also capped 69 times by Les Bleus, for whom he netted 14 goals.