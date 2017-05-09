ISLAMABAD - Bahawalpur Region thrashed Faisalabad Region by 9 wickets in the Inter-Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2017-18 round six, Group-A match played here at Pinid Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, Faisalabad were bundled out for 111 runs in 37.3 overs. Ali Qasim made 24 and Awais 22. M Junaid took 4-26, Ali Imran 3-27 and Naved Malik 2-13. Bahawalpur achieved the target in 23.2 overs. Ali Imran slammed unbeaten 50.

At National ground, Sialkot trounced AJK by 151 runs. Batting first, Sialkot were all out for 271 in 48.1 overs. Nabeel scored 77 and Asad Ali 48. Najam Naseer took 4-43 while Zohaib and Mohsin bagged two wickets each. In reply, AJK Region were bowled out for 105 in 39.3 overs. Moin Pervaiz hit 34. Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din claimed 3-15, Momin Waqar 3-39 and Asad Ali 2-23.

At KRL Stadium, Karachi Region outclassed Dera Murad Jamali by 159 runs. Batting first, Karachi scored 353-4 in 50 overs. M Taha hit unbeaten 172 while Ram Ravi contributed 116. In reply, Dera Murad Jamali could score 194-9 in 50 overs with Usama Razzaq scoring 71. Adil Ijaz captured 5-23 and Syed Amin 2-34. At Diamond Ground, Islamabad Region registered 90-run win against Lahore Whites. Batting first, Islamabad posted 307-9 and in reply, Whites were all out for 217 in 45.1 overs.