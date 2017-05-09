ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) secretary Amjed Ali Khan to appear in person on appointment of acting Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The Supreme Court also ordered IPC secretary to inform about appointing the DG in the PSB, while it showed displeasure over the PSB working, terming it not up to the mark.

Justice Sheikh Azmat wanted to know why the IPC ministry failed to form a simple criteria regarding appointment of PSB director general. He warned the IPC secretary to perform his duties the way he should and criteria should be made on merit. “No lets up or loopholes will be tolerated, in such conditions, even my driver falls on merit of becoming PSB director general.”

The applicant lawyer said Ganjera was suspended due to infighting between two powerful groups. Justice Azamt said: “If infighting continues in the POA, Pakistan had to suffer ultimately, who will carry Pakistan flag abroad, who will win medals for the country. If Pakistan is banned from participation in international events, it is country and athletes, who will suffer.”

Commenting on the issue, Justice Faiz Essa referred to a movie saying in the past, athletes preferred the country over money or personal ambitions. It is not a case, but the entire future of sports depends on this.

Justice Azmat lamented that the IPC minister had resigned and sitting at home. Deputy Attorney General said that law should be followed properly to appoint PSB DG. The court adjourned the proceedings till May 11.