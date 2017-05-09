ISLAMABAD - Olympian Sumaira Zahoor blames athletes for not putting efforts to win international laurels for the country.

Talking to The Nation, Sumaira, who still holds the 1500m national record, which she set in 2004 during SAF Games in Islamabad, said: “I along with nine top female players will depart for Baku on May 13. We have top female players like Rabia Ashiq, Sahib-e-Asra, Najma Parveen, Razia Sultana and others, who are capable of winning medals. Our real hope of winning Islamic Games medal rests with relay team, which can win silver or gold.”

Sumaira said there was an urgent need of sending Pakistani athletes abroad for international training, like India did, as they invited top Russian coaches to train athletes and coaches and after short span of time, they started producing good results. “Their athletes are creating waves at international circuit and we can also do the same, if the AFP invites top coaches for training our athletes and coaches.”

Sumaira, who is an employee at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), said: “I must give credit to Ministry of Production and Industries secretary Khizar Hayat Gondal, who is a really sports-loving person, while on the other hand PSM Director Sports is an anti-sports person, who doesn’t know ABC of sports and inflicting huge damages to PSM. If the PSM coach is appointed for national duty, it is an honour for the Pakistan Steel Mill as well, rather than creating unwanted, uncalled for hurdles in smooth functioning of affairs.

He should accommodate athletes and coaches in best possible fashion.”