ISLAMABAD - The first batch of Pakistani boxing, handball and volleyball contingent left for Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday morning to feature in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games commencing from May 12.

Pakistan tennis teams of male and female will leave for Baku today (Tuesday). Abid Ali Akbar was missing from the team in the same way he was not available for at right time for Davis Cup tie against Hong Kong. PTF secretary M Khalid Rehmani confirmed to The Nation that Abid Ali would arrive in Pakistan and travel with the team, but he failed to arrive at the eleventh hour. The secretary was not available to inform the hidden facts behind Abid Ali’s absence, as the deadline had expired and now Pakistan has to play with only three players rather than four.

The male tennis team includes Aqeel Khan, M Abid Mushtaq and Muzamil Murtaza, while female team consists of Ushna Suhail, Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob Khan and Meheq Khokher. The PTF secretary, as always, will accompany the team as manager and Mehboob Khan will be coach/captain. PSB DDG Technical and Training M Shahid will also leave for Baku today (Tuesday) as treasurer.

The sources in the PSB and especially the athletes, who were present during the ceremony held on last Sunday at Liaqat Gymnasium for the players, who are taking part in Islamic Games, on condition of anonymity, told this scribe that instead of the bucking up the athletes, acting DG Kyal Zad Gul warned them of bringing medals or else forget about any favours from the PSB. He also threatened that the athletes would not be given any favour at airport upon their return, if they return empty-handed.

The athletes talking to The Nation revealed that junior camps were running round the year, which resulted in Pakistani athletes winning medals at international events. Ever since M Shahid took over, all of a sudden he announced to end the junior camps with immediate effect. Now it would be too tough for athletes to win laurels in such conditions.

The sources further said that the acting DG said that the PSB was hub of corruption and there was a need to completely overhaul the things. It was not the occasion of settling personal scores, but it was the need to lift the morale of the athletes, as the PSB is going through difficult face.

“The highly substandard tracksuits, shoes and national blazers were provided to the athletes, but there is no one, who may stop a few certain individuals from inflicting huge miseries on athletes, who are left at the mercy of those, who don’t know the ABC of sports and just want to enjoy joy-rides and reap maximum benefits.

“The PSB has divided into two factions, one is being led by present regime, which has backing of highly powerful lobby inside the PM House, while the second is mainly based on working class, which has nothing to do with politics and is facing the wrath,” the sources added.

Once again, when sports journalists wanted to know the details about the schedule of departure and other relevant things, Director National Federations M Azam Dar declined to give any information and referred them to M Shahid, who also didn’t respond. Assistant director women cell Shazia Ejaz was also not available as her cell phone was powered off. There is no one in the PSB to accept the responsibility as all are busy in appeasing their bosses.

A PSB employee, on condition of anonymity, told the journalists that lists of contingents were not provided deliberately just to hide their flaws.

A strong 213-member Pakistani contingent will participate in 15 disciplines. Instead of sending the contingent earlier to provide them opportunity to adjust to the conditions, incompetent PSB bosses have been sending them separately and that too without much time for practising in Baku. If athletes fail to bring medals, they will solely be responsible for the entire debacle.