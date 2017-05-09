LAHORE - M Saqib and Damil Ata Ullah of LGG&CC won the 26th Corps Commander Cup Golf Tournament gross and net events here at the Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club (LGG&CC) on Monday.

Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali graced the final as chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. General Officer Commanding Major General Syed M Adnan, Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan and a large number of golf lovers were also present on the occasion.

Team B of LGG&CC scored net score 623 to win the team event trophy while Team A of LGG&CC finished runners-up with net score 627. Aamir Iqbal Yazdani won the longest drive prize while Lt Gen (R) Imtiaz Shaheen lifted the closest to the pin category award.

In the amateurs’ gross category, M Saqib of LGG&CC was winner while Ghazanfar Mehmood was second and Abdul Zahoor third. In net competition, Damil Ata Ullah (206), Ayaz Saleem (208) and Col (R) Rustam Ali Chatha (208) were first, second and third respectively.

In the senior amateur gross category, Asad Khan was winner followed by Wing Commander (R) M Omar Khan and Mian Tariq Pervez. In net, Maj (R) M Qamar-ul-Haq won the first position while Lt Col (R) Manzoor Hussain was second and Brig (R) Tahir Saleem third. In the senior officers gross, Air Vice Marshal (R) Hassan Rana was winner, Maj Gen (R) M Tahir second and Maj Gen Omer Farooq Barki third. In net category, Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan finished first, Maj Gen Sajjad Rasool second and Maj Gen Zafar Iqbal third.

In the veterans’ gross, Brig (R) Aman Ullah Khan emerged as winner while Col (R) Abdul Razzaq Bugti stood second and Lt Col (R) Javed Butt third. In net, Raja M Nazir was first while Col (R) ZA Minhas and Col (R) Sabah Uddin were second and third respectively.

In the ladies gross category, Ghazala Yasmin of LGG&CC was winner while Mrs Sameea Javed Ali was second and Zaibun Nisa was third. In net, Ana Games Gill finished first, Zahida Durrani second and Shabana Waheed third. Boys gross winner was M Nasir and net winner was Talha Karamat while girls putting category winner was Adina Attaullah and Fatima Shafqat was runner-up.