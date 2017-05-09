Special Olympian Usama vows to win more

KARACHI – Special Olympics Pakistan athlete Usama Aziz has vowed to win more laurels for the country at international level. Usama, hailing from Abbottabad, recently made the nation proud by winning a silver medal in a 100metre and fifth position ribbon in a 50metre cross country skiing at the Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Austria in March this year. Special Olympics Pakistan team, comprising 12 athletes, 4 coaches, 2 officials and 1 media person, participated in the Cross Country Skiing & SnowShoeing where they won total 16 medals (3 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze), which is a tremendous achievement for them. Special Olympics Pakistan chairperson Ronak Iqbal Lakhani thanked Fashion Pakistan Council chairman Deepak Perwani for his unwavering support to the Special Olympics.–Agencies

Young Prince victorious in Fazal Cricket

LAHORE - Young Prince Club registered a narrow 27-run triumph over Khan Sports Club in the PCB-organised Fazal Mahmood National Inter-Club Cricket Tournament match played here at the Shah Faisal Club Ground on Monday. An all-round performance by skipper M Zeeshan Mughal and Abdul Bakar were the salient features of the match. Batting first, Young Prince Club could score 142 runs in 36.1 overs with M Zeeshan Mughal scoring 34, Abu Bakar unbeaten 26, M Usman 26 and Sohaib Arshad 20. Faisal Munir grabbed 4-44 and M Asif took 3-17. In reply, Khan Sports were all out for 115 all out in 26.5 overs. Azad Khan hit unbeaten 23, Faisal Munir 22 and Abdul Raheem 21. Abu Bakar (3-27) and M Zeeshan Mughal (3-35) bowled superbly and helped Young Prince Club restrict their opponents to 115 runs.–Staff Reporter

Ali Garh Club win Memorial Cricket trophy

LAHORE – Ali Garh Club has defeated New Ittefaq Club by 2 wickets to win the 3rd Malik Anwar Memorial Cricket Tournament played here at Jillani Park ground. The final was inaugurated by tournament chairman Malik Sarwar Mehmood. Batting first, Ittefaq Club scored 228 runs in the allotted overs with Fakhar Zaman scoring 58 and Shahbaz Javed 40. M Aftab clinched four wickets while Kamran Haider got three. In reply, Ali Garh achieved the target in for the loss of eight wickets, M Faiq hit 54, Umar Javed 48 and Haris Nazar 40. Fakhar Zaman took three wickets and was also named man of the match. Former Pakistan team manager Azhar Zaidi and LRCA chief selector Imran Bucha distributed prizes among the winners.–Staff Reporter

Shalimar, Eagles in Gold Cup final

LAHORE - Lahore Shalimar and Lahore Eagles squeezed into the Hamza Shehbaz Gold Cup final after winning their respective matches played here at different venues on Monday. Shalimar beat Ravi by two wickets and Eagles outclassed Falcons with a massive 157 win. Lahore Eagles are leading the points table with 10 points after completion of league round, while Shalimar gained eight points and secured the second position in the league. The date and venue of the final match will be announced later by the Lahore Regional Cricket Association. In another match, having no impact on the seedlings of the teams, Lahore Cheetas defeated Lions by five wickets.–Staff ReporterPRU mini rugby programme commences

LAHORE – The mini rugby programme commenced under Pakistan Rugby Union (PUR) ‘Get Into Rugby Programme” here at the Pakistan Rugby Academy on Monday. More than 25 kids of 10 and under participated in this mini rugby programme and were trained by PRI head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik. Head coach and in-charge “GIR programme” in Pakistan Shakeel Malik said: “The PRU is prompting rugby in every corner of the country. Under GIR, we have lot of success all over Pakistan in schools, colleges, offices and every sector of life and we have ranked number one in Asia in GIR. In many countries, mini rugby is basic step to promote this game. Now we have started a three day a week camp in Lahore and we have a very good response.” He said the response of parents was very well as they brought their kids in great numbers. “These Under-10 kids will be future of Pakistan rugby. I hope we will have more than 100 kids in coming weeks.” He has said that rugby itself is good game to play. “It is not only improving kid’s fitness but also a very healthy activity. In Pakistan Rugby Academy, we have many activities in a week. Our national and clubs players also practice there and these kids also see them how to play rugby and how to start the game. I hope they will learn and earn good name for them and the country in future,” Shakeel added.–Staff Reporter