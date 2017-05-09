LONDON - Sri Lankan batting great Mahela Jayawardene will play for Lancashire in this year's T20 Blast competition, the English county announced on Monday. "I'm very excited about joining Lancashire Lightning for the NatWest T20 Blast this summer," Jayawardene said in a Lancashire press release. "Lancashire is a huge county with a fine history in the game. There is a young group of players at the club and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to working with them." He will join up with Lancashire in July.