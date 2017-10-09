KARACHI:- Pakistan’s series against Sri Lanka has gone from bad to worse as they lost pace spearhead M Aamir to injury and former fast-bowler Abdul Razzaq believes the hosts are now up against it in the upcoming ODI series. Aamir had struggled to impress in the ongoing Test series before limping out of the second game, during which he will bat if needed but will not bowl as Pakistan face an uphill task of keeping their unbeaten record at home intact. Razzaq though believes the pressure is firmly on the aforementioned trio of pacers to deliver the results.–Agencies