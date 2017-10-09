BLOEMFONTEIN - Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada led a ruthless bowling performance as South Africa completed an innings and 254 run win on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval on Sunday.

It was the biggest win in South Africa's Test history, surpassing the innings and 229 run victory over Sri Lanka in Cape Town in 2000/01. Rabada took five for 30 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 172, a slight improvement on their first innings of 147 in reply to South Africa's 573 for four declared. Rabada, 22, who had match figures of 10 for 63, became the youngest of 16 South Africans to take 100 Test wickets. He was playing in his 22nd Test. Only Vernon Philander (19) and Dale Steyn (20) of his compatriots have achieved the feat in fewer matches.

It was Rabada's third 10-wicket haul in Tests. He took his tally of Test wickets in 2017 to 54, the most by any bowler this year. It was another poor performance by Bangladesh on a pitch which had bounce but was not especially bowler-friendly. A small group of Bangladesh supporters cheered during a bright fifth wicket stand of 43 between Mahmudullah, who top-scored with 43, and Liton Das, who made 18. But their team gave them little else to applaud.

Rabada and Duanne Olivier were aggressive from the start of play, when Bangladesh resumed on seven for no wicket. They sent down numerous short-pitched deliveries and three batsmen were struck on their batting helmets, including captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who had lengthy treatment on the field after ducking into a bouncer from Olivier with his score on 11 soon after the mid-morning drinks break. He was hit on his helmet near the temple area.

Rahim was dazed and lay down next to the pitch while the Bangladesh team physiotherapist and South African team doctor attended to him. He carried on batting for another 50 minutes until he was leg before wicket to Wayne Parnell for 26 in the last over before lunch. Rahim was stretchered off the field after being hit behind the left ear by a bouncer from New Zealand's Tim Southee in Wellington in January but was released from hospital the same day.

Mominul Haque was hit by a bouncer from Rabada two balls before hooking the same bowler to be caught at deep square leg for 11, while Mahmudullah was hit by Olivier before he had scored.

Meanwhile, South African captain Faf du Plessis admitted that tougher challenges lay ahead - but said a record win over Bangladesh had given his team confidence ahead of series against India and Australia later in the season.

"We had really good targets that we wanted to achieve in this series and we achieved those hands down," said Du Plessis. "It gives us a lot of confidence but we appreciate that India and Australia are going to be a lot tougher. Bangladesh possibly didn't have the firepower that we thought they would have in these conditions."

Du Plessis said big hundreds and important partnerships from the batsmen and a relentless bowling onslaught had been as much as could have been expected from the team. "We appreciate that we've still got a lot of work to do to be the finished article but if we do get better we'll be challenging for that (ICC) number one ranking again."

Scoreboard

SOUTH AFRICA, 1ST INNINGS: 573-4 DECL

BANGLADESH, 1ST INNINGS: 147

BANGLADESH, 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 7-0):

Imrul Kayes c De Kock b Olivier 32

Soumya Sarkar c Du Plessis b Rabada 3

Mominul Haque c Maharaj b Rabada 11

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Parnell 26

Mahmudullah c Elgar b Rabada 43

Liton Das b Phehlukwayo 18

Sabbir c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 4

Taijul Islam b Rabada 2

Rubel Hossain b Rabada 7

Subashis Roy not out 12

Mustafizur Rahman b Phehlukwayo 7

EXTRAS: (lb6, n1) 7

TOTAL: (42.4 overs) 172

FOW: 1-13, 2-29, 3-63, 4-92, 5-135, 6-139, 7-145, 8-145, 9-156.

BOWLING: Rabada 11-1-30-5, Olivier 11-1-39-1, Maharaj 6-1-30-0, Parnell 5-0-31-1, Phehlukwayo 9.4-2-36-3.

TOSS: Bangladesh

UMPIRES: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV UMPIRE: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

MATCH REFEREE: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)