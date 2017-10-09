Meeke wins in Rally of Catalonia

SALOU - Britain's Kris Meeke bagged his second win of the season at the Rally of Catalonia on Sunday as France's Sebastian Ogier took a big step towards a fifth straight world title. Meeke, driving a Citroen C3, maintained his overnight advantage to beat Ogier by 28 seconds. Ogier held off team-mate Ott Tanak to claim second by a further five seconds in his Ford Fiesta. And Ogier extended his advantage in the world championship to 37 points over Tanak and 38 over Thierry Neuville, who was forced to retire on Sunday with a broken suspension. "We tried everything to fightback today. We had an unlucky weekend with some trouble yesterday and now it's finished for us," Neuville told WRC.com. "After yesterday's problems we had no choice than to push hard and that is what we did. There are no regrets."–AFP

Goffin claims Japan Open title

TOKYO - Belgium's David Goffin beat Adrian Mannarino of France in straight sets to win the Japan Open on Sunday, his second victory in consecutive weeks. Fourth seed Goffin prevailed 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 24 minutes against the unseeded Mannarino in the final at the Ariake Coliseum, capturing his fourth career title. It was Goffin's second straight final at the Japan event after he went down last year to Australia's Nick Kyrgios. Mannarino temporarily took the initiative in the second set after being overmatched in the first. But Goffin, 26, persistently closed up and eventually went past the Frenchman after breaking at 5-5. "It wasn't easy," Goffin said afterwards. "The final is always tough, to manage the emotions before and during the match," he said, according to the ATP World Tour.–AFP

Sharapova gets Garcia in Tianjin opener

BEIJING - Maria Sharapova's stop-start comeback from a 15-month doping ban takes her to the Chinese city of Tianjin this week and a tough draw against France's on-form Caroline Garcia. The five-time Grand Slam champion has been paired with top seed Garcia in her opener at the Tianjin Open, where she was granted a wildcard. However, 15th-ranked Garcia has been carrying a thigh injury and combined with her reaching Sunday's final of the China Open, she could yet choose to skip Tianjin. Sharapova, now ranked 104, could hardly have a harder opponent. Garcia is in the form of her life, winning the Wuhan Open last weekend and now won the China Open after defeating new No 1 Simona Halep. Also taking part in Tianjin, which is near the Chinese capital, is the two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.–AFP

Pakistan hockey team off to Dhaka

LAHORE - Pakistan hockey team Sunday left for Dhaka to participate in the 10th Asia Hockey Cup. Captain M Irfan expressed confidence that Pakistan would put up a good show in the eight team competition, said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesman here on Sunday. “Pakistan team will start its campaign on October 11 against hosts Bangladesh, then they will vie against Japan on October 13 and play the last pool match against arch-rivals India on October 15,” he said. “The Pool A includes Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Japan while Pool B comprises South Korea, Malaysia, China and Oman. The top two teams in each pool will then figure in the four-team second round starting from October 18. The teams finishing first and second in the second round would play the final on October 22.–Staff Reporter

Bilal wins medals in Malaysian Open

ISLAMABAD – Bilal Zuhayr won two gold and one bronze medal for Pakistan in Malaysia Open Taekwondo Championship 2017 held in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) president Lt Col (r) Waeem Ahmed Janjua said: “The PTF is trying to provide maximum international exposure to the players despite getting very meager annual grant from the PSB, which is too less to run the day-to-day-affairs. But despite all the odds, we have been conducting national senior and junior championships (male and female) and also sending athletes abroad for international commitments.” In Pomsae competition, 11 Pakistani players took part and won total 18 medals. Bilal Zuhayr won two gold and one bronze in 3 different Pomsae categories while Zayd Waleed won 1 gold and 1 silver.–Staff Reporter