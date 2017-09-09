KARACHI - Former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has pulled out of the upcoming Shapageeza Cricket League in Afghanistan, citing family reasons. Afridi was due to play for team SpeenGhar Tigers in the league which is scheduled to start from September 11 in Kabul. “Yes, I am not going to Kabul now,” confirmed the former skipper. “Very thankful to the Afghan government, ACB officials, Muslimyar and Speenghar Tigers to invite me, but I have had some very urgent family issue come up,” Afridi stated on Twitter. He added that he looks forward to visiting Afghanistan in the future.