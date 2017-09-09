Lahore - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced umpires’ appointments for next week’s Independence Cup, which will be played here between Pakistan and the World XI.

Aleem Dar of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires and Ahsan Raza of the Emirates International Panel of ICC Umpires will officiate in the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 12. Shozab Raza, also from the international panel, will be the TV umpire.

The second match of the series, to be played on September 13, will be umpired by Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza, with Ahsan Raza as the TV umpire. The series finale will be umpired by Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza, with Ahmed Shahab as the TV umpire. The ICC has already appointed Sir Richie Richardson as match referee for the series, while the PCB has appointed on-field umpires for the Twenty20 internationals.

Aleem Dar, who was the ICC Umpire of the Year from 2009-2011, has been appointed only for the opening match as he is scheduled to attend the ICC Elite Match Officials workshop in Dubai from September13-15. In this year’s annual workshop at the ICC Headquarters, the match officials will discuss, among other matters, the new playing conditions, which will come into effect from September 28.