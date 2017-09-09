The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a panel of umpires for next week's Independence Cup, which will be played between Pakistan and the World XI at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Aleem Dar, Pakistan's most prominent international cricket umpire, and Ahsan Raza ─ both of the Emirates Elite Panel of the International Cricket Council Umpires ─ will officiate in the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sept 12.

Shozab Raza, also from the international panel, will be the television umpire.

The second match of the series, scheduled to be played on Sept 13, will be umpired by Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza, with Ahsan Raza as the television umpire.

The series finale on Sept 15 will be umpired by Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza, with Ahmed Shahab as the television umpire.

The ICC has already appointed Sir Richie Richardson as match referee for the series, while the PCB has appointed on-field umpires for the T20Is.

Dar, who was the ICC Umpire of the Year from 2009-2011, has been appointed only for the opening match as he is scheduled to attend the ICC Elite Match Officials workshop in Dubai on Sept 13-15.

In this year's annual workshop at the ICC Headquarters, the match officials will discuss the new playing conditions which will come into effect from Sept 28.

The following are the umpire and match referee appointments for the Independence Cup:

Series Opener ─ Sept 12

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field)

Shozab Raza (third umpire)

Ahmed Shahab (fourth umpire)

Sir Richie Richardson (match referee)

Second match ─ Sept 13

Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza (on-field)

Ahsan Raza (third umpire)

Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire)

Sir Richie Richardson (match referee)

Series finale ─ Sept 15

Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza (on-field)

Ahmed Shahab (third umpire)

Khalid Mahmood Snr (fourth umpire)

Sir Richie Richardson (match referee)

All three matches will commence at 7:00pm on their respective days.