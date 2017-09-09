Former West Indian captain and legendary player Sir Richie Richardson reached Lahore as match referee for Independence Cup. He was taken to hotel under tight security as he was provided Punjab Chief Minister's bullet proof car.

He landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Emirates flight early in the morning.

Yesterday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a panel of umpires for next week's Independence Cup, which will be played between Pakistan and the World XI at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Aleem Dar, Pakistan's most prominent international cricket umpire, and Ahsan Raza ─ both of the Emirates Elite Panel of the International Cricket Council Umpires ─ will officiate in the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sept 12.

Shozab Raza, also from the international panel, will be the television umpire.

The second match of the series, scheduled to be played on Sept 13, will be umpired by Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza, with Ahsan Raza as the television umpire.

The series finale on Sept 15 will be umpired by Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza, with Ahmed Shahab as the television umpire.