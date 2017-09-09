Crying game for 'crummy' CoCo

NEW YORK - CoCo Vandeweghe admitted she felt "crummy" after being swept off court by American compatriot Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 in the US Open semi-finals before weeping at her news conference. The 25-year-old, playing in her second Slam semi-final of the year after also progressing to the last-four at the Australian Open, was defeated in just 66 minutes. She hit just nine winners and 22 unforced errors while Keys's figures were 25 and nine. "It's a pretty crummy feeling right now," she said before brushing away tears with a catch in her voice. "Madison played an unbelievable match. I didn't really have much to do with anything out there." Keys will face Sloane Stephens, who defeated Venus Williams, in Saturday's guaranteed all American final as all four semi-finalists were from United States.–AFP

Wie out of Evian Championship

LOS ANGELES - Michelle Wie has withdrew from next week's Evian Championship, citing medical advice following surgery to remove her appendix. The 27-year-old, who has not played since pulling out before the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open on August 27, said doctors had advised to her to rest rather than travel to France for the final major of the season. "Unfortunately my doctors have advised me to continue resting which means I have to withdraw from @evianchamp next week," the 27-year-old Wie wrote in a post on Instagram. "It breaks my heart to do so because there is nothing more I want right now than to be able to compete. I love the Evian Championship and it holds a special place in my heart. I grew up playing this championship and I can't wait to get back next year.”–AFP

Schurter seeks elite dominance at worlds

CAIRNS - Switzerland's defending world champion Nino Schurter will be bidding to extend his record-breaking winning run in the men's elite event at the world mountain bike championships in Australia on Saturday. Schurter, the reigning Olympic champion, has won all six events in the World Cup this season and is after the world title to complete his domination. The Swiss will be challenged in Cairns in northern Australia by two former world and Olympic champions Julien Absalon of France and the Czech Republic's Jaroslav Kulhavy. Schurter's winning streak at the World Cup began in May at Nove Mesto and continued in Albstadt and Vallnord. "I'm stoked I've achieved this 6/6 strike but it takes a good portion of luck and a reliable team and equipment to conquer," Schurter said.–AFP

Ronaldo 'delighted' to be staying at Real

MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo, hounded by allegations of tax evasion in Spain, is "delighted" to be staying at Real Madrid, according to club president Florentino Perez, who called claims that he might leave the country exaggerated. "As he said a little while back, he's delighted to be here. No one is better placed than him to say that," Perez said. Ronaldo strongly denied having evaded 14.7m euros in tax on his image rights when he appeared in court on July 31. The four-time World Player of the Year, 32, has been heavily critical of the probe into him, leading to rumours that he might seek to quit Spain. "I don't know what happened this summer," Perez said. "A newspaper published a story, on what a teammate might have said (about Ronaldo leaving)... In the end, there was nothing.”–AFP

Spurs Janssen to join Fenerbahce on loan

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen is set to join Fenerbahce on loan after failing to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino's side, the Turkish club said Friday. The Dutch forward, who joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in July 2016, was left out of Spurs' Champions League squad after the Londoners signed Fernando Llorente from Swansea. The 23-year-old, who only scored twice in the Premier League, will travel to Istanbul with a view to completing a loan switch for the rest of the season. "Our club has agreed a loan deal in principle for Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and Holland national team striker Vincent Janssen," read a Fenerbahce statement. "The 23-year-old striker will arrive at Istanbul Ataturk Airport at 12.30 pm today and negotiations will continue in Istanbul."–AFP