DUBAI - Pakistan will take on World XI in a three-match T20 series that is scheduled to commence from September 12 in Lahore and the sides have started to prepare for the same.

World XI side which would be led by Faf du Plessis is training in a two-day camp at Dubai Sports City Cricket Stadium. While the first match will be played on Tuesday next week, it would be followed by the second and third matches on September 13 and 15 respectively. Talking about the series, former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja labelled this as a “great occasion” for the fans. “It is a great occasion for the home fans. We have taken baby steps with this first initiative and we know that giant steps for international cricket in Pakistan will obviously follow after this historic ICC World XI visit.”

I would specially like to thank the ICC World XI players who have agreed for this tour. We are a very strong cricket fraternity and I am really happy that the game has won again,” said Ramiz Raja.

Shoaib Malik thanked the side for visiting Pakistan for the series. He said, “It is a great gesture. I am grateful to the World XI team who are helping bring back international cricket to the country.”

Pakistan were barred from hosting any international matches after an attack on Sri Lanka team by gunmen during their tour in 2009. Since then Pakistan has only hosted a bilateral series against Zimbabwe in 2015.