ISLAMABAD-Army crushed Islamabad Whites 19-0 to lift the Rugby 10s National Championship 2017 trophy here at Pakistan Sports Complex, outer football ground on Sunday.

Army took the lead in the fourth minute of the first half, as Asad Butt scored on a try. It could have been 9-0, had Army not wasted two golden chances to convert tries, as the first half ended at 3-0. Army coach Ashraf rushed to the players and told them to do more and the players too responded well and gathered 16 more points in the second 10 minutes of the match to win 19-0 in great style. Shahid and Musaddiq scored on tries, while player of the final Nasir scored on two converts, as the referee blew the whistle to signal the end of the final.

Soon after their victory, Army players started dancing and their supporters including the coach rushed to the venue. It was bitter pill to swallow for Islamabad supporters, as they faced a huge humiliation both on and off the pitch. Army supporters continued to taunt them and wanted to know, who was supporting Islamabad. It was not a good gesture and sportsmanship showed by Army.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Akhtar Ganjera graced the final as chief guest, while Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussain, Islamabad Rugby Union president Bilal Butt, Pakistan Rugby Union vice president M Yayha Bhatti and sports journalists were also present there.

It was festivity all-around, as a great number of rugby lovers and families thronged the venue to witness the high-quality rugby. Army band was also present prior to start of the grand final between the local favourites Islamabad Whites and mighty Army, while the traditional Harley-Davidson motorbike riders were also present there to amuse the spectators.

Earlier in the Division-II final, Desert Camels routed Vihari 12-0. Ammar scored on a try and Mohsin Ali added 9 points to ensure promotion to Division-I and title. In girls’ tag rugby final, City Orange thumped City Green 5-0, as Ayesha scored on a try. In the end, the chief guest awarded the Division-I trophy to Army skipper and runners-up trophy to Islamabad skipper. The Division-II trophy was handed over to Desert Camel skipper. Nasir of Army was declared player of the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganjera lauded Islamabad Rugby Union (IRU) for conducting such a wonderful and well-organised event and promised his all-out support in conducting future events and training camp at PSB premises. “I hope the Pakistan Rugby Union and its associate members will continue holding healthy rugby events for their players and also continue to find fresh talent through their ‘get into rugby’ programme, in which Pakistan achieved great feats not only at Asian level but also at world level.”