BRISBANE - A much happier Nick Kyrgios sent Australia into the Davis Cup semi-finals when he beat American Sam Querrey in the first of the reverse singles in Brisbane on Sunday.

Kyrgios's 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-4 win gave the Australians an unassailable 3-1 lead over the US before John Isner won the dead rubber 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 over Sam Groth. The controversial Kyrgios, whose on court behaviour has led to a host of criticism from fellow players, commentators and fans, was the model of decorum and dedication in his two matches.

The 21-year-old revealed later that Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt had asked him to be the team's leader and he had been happy to accept the challenge. Kyrgios, who once confessed to not enjoying the game, said he was in a much better place now and his recent results reflected his mindset.

"I'm playing better, but I'm just in a happier place," he said. "I'm going out and playing the game how it's meant to be played. I haven't been going back to the hotel hating the game or just trying to get through every day. I'm trying to get better every day, and that's a massive difference."

Kyrgios pushed eventual champion Roger Federer to the brink in the semi-finals in Miami last week and has made the final four in three of his last four tournaments. He said that during this run of good form he had always had one eye on the Davis Cup. "I've been looking forward to this tie for a long time now," he said.

But Kyrgios, who has been in superb form this week, was too good for Querrey and wrapped up the match in two hours, five minutes. The victory will go a long way to winning over an Australian sporting public who have grown tired of the world number 16's behaviour. His past was all but forgotten by the packed crowd at the Pat Rafter Arena, who chanted his name as he ran to Hewitt and carried him around the court in delight. Australia will now play either Belgium away or Italy at home in September's semi-finals.

Belgium's David Goffin defeated Italy's Paolo Lorenzi in straight sets to seal a 3-1 Davis Cup victory for the hosts in Charleroi and a semi-final showdown with Australia.

Goffin came through 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to ensure a final four meeting between the 2015 runners-up with Australia who beat the United States 3-2 in Adelaide. It was the second victory by Goffin of the weekend after beating Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Friday after Darcis beat Lorenzi 6-7 (3/7), 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4). But Italy had demonstrated the fighting spirit which saw them knock out defending champions Argentina in the first round to stay alive in their quarter-final on Saturday with a thrilling doubles win.

Belgian Steve Darcis will meet Seppi in the final dead rubber later Sunday.

INDIA SEAL 4-1 WIN OVER UZBEKISTAN: India sealed a 4-1 win against Uzbekistan in the second round of the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie in Bangalore on Sunday to advance to the World Group playoff. The Indians had clinched an unbeatable 3-0 lead on Saturday after Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji thrashed Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev in the crucial doubles rubber.

In the first reverse singles Sunday, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan outclassed Fayziev 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour to put India 4-0 ahead. "The tie was already sealed so I focused on a few things," Ramanathan said after the game. "I did not want to commit a lot of double faults and I wanted to return better. I played smart and all the effort paid off," added the 22-year-old.

However, the home side's hopes of a clean sweep were dashed when Davis Cup debutant Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Temur Ismailov 7-5 6-3 in a hard-fought second reverse singles. Ismailov said he was glad he could give his side a consolation win in the last rubber. "In the first match (on Friday) I was nervous. But today I gave my best to give one victory to my team," said the player, ranked 406 in the singles.

The Indians will now play the World Group playoff in September against an opponent that will be decided later through a draw in London.