Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has said that final and some matches of the fifth edition of the Blind Cricket World Cup 2018 would be played in Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said today that matches of the 2018 World Cup will be played in Pakistan and Dubai.

He said besides Pakistan seven other teams including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Australia, South Africa and West Indies would participate in the World Cup.

He said India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal have confirmed playing matches in Pakistan while matches with European countries including Australia, South Africa and West Indies will be played in Dubai.