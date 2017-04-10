SBP beaten by ZTBL despite Iram’s ton

LAHORE – Despite Iram Javed’s 128, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were defeated by ZTBL in the 12th Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah National Women Cricket Championship 2017 match here at the LCCA Ground on Sunday. SBP, batting first, scored 230-9 in 50 overs with Iram playing superb knock of 128 hitting 10 fours and six sixes. Almas Akram bagged 3-49. In reply, ZTBL achieved the target in 39.1 overs losing just 2 wickets. Javeria Khan hit unbeaten 115 and Bismah Maroof 59. In another match of the day played here at Model Town Academy ground, PCB XI were all out for 138 runs in 43 overs. Fatima Sana scored 35 and Javeria Rauf 31. Ghulam Fatima and Natalia Pervaiz clinched 3-33 each. In reply, HEC achieved the target in 46.2 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Fareeha Mehmood hit 46 and Hadiqa Dar 37.–Staff Reporter

Patrons Trophy Grade-II final

ISLAMABAD – The final of Patrons Trophy Grade-II being played between PTV and ZTBL entered very interesting stage, as PTV finished day two at 38-2 in their second outing here at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Sunday. PTV had 73-run lead with 8 wickets still in hand. Earlier, PTV resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 99-4 and were bowled out for 141 in 49.5 overs. Hasan Raza was unable to bat due to injury. Imran Khan Sr clinched 4-38, while Sajjad Hussain took 3-46 and Bilawal 2-29. ZTBL were bundled out for 96 in 40.5 overs. Shakeel Ansar was top scorer with 36. Hamza Nadeem ripped through ZTBL batting line up by capturing 5-27 while Rizwan took 3-39 and Zohaib Ahmed 2-19. Ahsan Raza and M Sajid were umpires while Khalid Niazi was referee and Shakeel Ahmed scorer.–Staff Reporter

Aqeel off to winning start in SN Tennis

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Aqeel Khan got off to winning start in the Subh-e-Nau National Tennis Championship 2017, as he brushed aside Israr Gul in straight sets in the first round match played here at PSB on Sunday. Yasir Khan also won his match against Shahid Afridi in an easy contest and cemented his place in the second round. Others who qualified for the second round were Abdal Haider, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahid, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza, Rik Van Grewen, Ahmed Asjad, Heera Ashiq, Ahmed Ch, Asadullah, Ikramullah, M Abid and Usman. In the boys U-18 first round matches, Izhar Iftikhar outplayed Zalan Khan to qualify for the next round, while Saqib Umer, Hamza Bin Rehan, Subhan Bin Salik, Aqib Umer, Sami Zeb, Musa Ch and Ahmed Asjad also moved into the second round.–Staff Reporter

Ahmed Baig crowned Junior Golf champ

LAHORE - Ahmed Baig emerged as champions in the PGF-organised Junior Golf Championship of Pakistan, which concluded here at the Garrison Golf and Country Club golf course on Sunday. Ahmed topped the age category 18-21 with three-round aggregate score of 228 while Isfandyar Khan of Lahore Gymkhana was runner-up (235), Qasim Ali (MGCC) and Mustajiz Abbas Naqi (PAF, Islamabad) earned third position jointly (238) and M Usman Ghani (MGCC) was fourth (242). In 15-17 age category, Akash Bashir of Garrison Golf Club was winner (230) while M Saqib was second (232). In the 11-14 age category, Damil Ataullah finished first (153) and Hamza Bilal Sarfraz of PAF was second (167). In the 11-14 age category of girls, Rimsha Ijaz emerged as champion while her sister Parkha Ijaz was runner-up. In the end, PGF treasurer Col Ahsan Janjua gave away awards to the winners.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Newly-elected Punjab Cycling Association president Moazzam Khan, secretary Shahzada Butt, other office-bearers pose for a photo with Pakistan Cycling Federation secretary Syed Azhar Shah, who attended the elections as observer.