NEW YORK: The United States, Mexico and Canada announced a joint bid to stage the 2026 World Cup on Monday, aiming to become the first three-way co-hosts in the history of FIFA's showpiece tournament.

The bid was announced at a press conference in New York attended by the head of CONCACAF, Victor Montagliani along with US Soccer Federation chief Sunil Gulati and Mexico counterpart Decio de Maria.

Announcing the bid, US chief Gulati said three quarters of the tournament's matches would be staged in the United States, with Canada and Mexico hosting 10 games each.

Gulati also played down the possibility that the politics of US President Donald Trump could hamper the bid.

"We have the full support of the US government in this project," Gulati said.

"The president of the US is fully supportive... We are not at all concerned at some of the concerns that some people may raise," he added.

Trump was elected last year after a campaign marked by acrid rhetoric against Mexico, vowing to build a wall along the country's southern border to keep out illegal immigrants.