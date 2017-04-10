KARACHI - Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has paid rich tributes to outgoing Younus Khan, saying the veteran batsman should be renamed as ‘Unique Khan’ for his selflessness and honesty towards country’s cricket. “To me Younus Khan should be renamed ‘Unique Khan’ for his selflessness and honesty towards Pakistan cricket. Take a bow brother, u r a champ,” said Akhtar on Twitter. He added Younus’ retirement should not be seen as ‘the end’, adding that the latter should be given a role in the PCB.