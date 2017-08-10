TORONTO - Home support proved no help as Eugenie Bouchard's struggles continued Tuesday with a straight-sets loss to qualifier Donna Vekic at the WTA hardcourt tournament in Toronto.

Croatia's Vekic powered to a 6-3, 6-4 victory, to the disappointment of a partisan crowd whose vocal support couldn't lift Bouchard. The Canadian, who has just one match win since a second-round exit at the French Open, committed 32 unforced errors and seven double faults.

She was broken six times by the 21-year-old Vekic, who is in the main draw of this US Open tuneup for the first time. "I guess I am going to have to have a tournament in Croatia to finally have the home crowd," said Vekic, who booked a second-round clash with German third seed Angelique Kerber -- who held the world number one ranking earlier this year.

Bouchard, touted as a rising star when she reached the 2014 Wimbledon final on the heels of semi-final appearances at the Australian and French Opens, was once ranked as high as fifth in the world.

She's now 70th and received a wildcard entry into the main draw, but her Toronto campaign lasted just 94 minutes. "I'm obviously a bit low in confidence right now," Bouchard said. "So it's tough to get through tough matches when you're in a moment like that."

In second-round action, former world number one Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, seeded sixth, powered through with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 win over Russian Daria Kasatkina. In other first-round matches, 10th-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland continued her dominance of big-serving American CoCo Vandeweghe with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Radwanska has won five straight hardcourt meetings against Vandeweghe -- who managed to turn the tables in a grass court clash at Birmingham last year.

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova swept past France's Alize Cornet 6-0, 6-1 to book a second-round meeting with newly minted world number one and top seed Karolina Pliskova.

Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia downed Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 7-5, 6-0 to line up a meeting with second-seeded defending champion Simona Halep, who won the Canadian title in Montreal last year.