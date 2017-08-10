Chief selector Inzamam ul Haq has said that through drafting, each region has selected the best combinations, which will make the National T20 Cup healthy and challenging competition.

Talking to the reporters after drafting of the National T20 Cup here at a local hotel on Thursday, Inzamam said: “Coaches, captains and selectors have tried to make best combinations. I think they have made the best teams and I hope we will see a very healthy and enthralling competition ahead.

Senior players are inducted in great numbers in the National T20 Cup. When asked whether junior players should be given preference to the seniors in this event to find out future stars for the national team, Inzamam said: “Yes, this suggestion needs to be pondered over, and we must prefer juniors and upcoming players to the seniors. Young players are more energetic and passionate, and they perform more enthusiastically in the Twenty20 format. So we should surely think about it and try to get in more and more juniors in this event.”

There were rumours that during the drafting, Inzamam got angry on selection of a player for Lahore Blues team. When the chief selector was asked about it, he said: “See, I, being a chief selector, see the things differently. I don’t want youngsters in a team, where already there are great players in the team, as it will deprive them of exhibiting their prowess properly and they won’t be able to perform in a better way. So that’s why, I wanted each region selects a balance team, where every young and upcoming player get the best chance to prove their mettle and excel.”

When asked whether to retain winning combination for the Sri Lanka series or the top performers of this National T20 will also be considered for the upcoming series, the chief selector said: “See, whenever a player performs very well in a national tournament, we can’t take him to the national team very next day. We need to observe top performers for at least one year, and if they succeed in giving consistent performances, then they must be considered for the national team.

“And secondly, if during the series, we need a player, then we will have a very good back up and in that case, we can surely give the top performers a transparent chance in the national team,” he added.

To another query about Champions Trophy, he said: “Thanks God, we have won the Champions Trophy. All credit goes to boys, who performed very well and succeeded in earning the great feat. This victory boosted the team’s morale and it will help the players improve their game and give out their best, so that the team may continue giving consistent performances.”

Inzamam also reminded the players to forget about the past victory and continue working hard for the upcoming series. “As the competition is very tough in the team, the players have to work really hard to maintain their place in the team. We have very good back up in shape of young performers, who are capable of replacing any senior, so everyone needs to do well and try to make the team number one.”