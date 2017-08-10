ISLAMABAD: Pakistan 2 team comprising Babar Masih and M Asif defeated Pakistan 1 consisting of Asjad Iqbal and M Sajjad by 5-4 to clinch the IBSF World Team Snooker Championship 2017 gold medal while Pak 1 won the silver medal.

Both the Pakistani teams displayed quality snooker skills and were equal at 4-4, but in the final and decisive frame, Pak 2 team played some outstanding snooker to beat Pak 2 team.

Earlier in the semifinals, Pak 1 team outclassed Wales team by 4-0, with the scores of 67-59, 95-0, 65-52, 65-48 while Pak 2 trounced Ireland by 4-0 as the score was 86-04(52), 109-31(66), 63-50, 95-71.

Soon after Pakistan teams tremendous finish in the world snooker event, Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) officials extended heartiest felicitations to the players and termed it historic achievement, as after a long time, both Pakistani teams were facing each other, which gold and silver medals, both were already won by Pakistan. But the way Babar and Asif finished the mega event by clinching the gold medal, was also commendable. “We congratulate both our teams and hope the entire nation will accord historic welcome to our heroes upon their return.

“We also urge the prime minister of Pakistan to not only greet the world champions, arrange a meeting with them and announce heft cash prizes for them, as it will encourage them and boost their morale and these heroes will put their extra efforts to win more laurels for the country,” they added.