LAHORE - Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Aziz Sethi has said strengthening the domestic cricket, revamping the women cricket and revival of international cricket are his top priorities.

Speaking at the press conference held here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, Sethi said: “We have so many challenges ahead and bringing international cricket back to the country is one of them. There are 13 cricket-playing nations and we want at least half of them to visit and play in Pakistan. Although it is a tough task, yet we are committed and we will accomplish this task soon.”

About women cricket, the PCB chairman said that he was disappointed with the performance of women cricketers in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. “After such a dismal show by women cricketers, we have planned to revamp women cricket. We are going to reform and revive women cricket and good steps in this regard will be taken.”

Sethi said strengthening domestic was also one of main targets, as it would certainly help improve the standard of Pakistan cricket and make it as par to international standard. “We are trying our best to take our domestic cricket to new heights. We have brought some changes in it and more to follow as the main purpose is to make it as par international standard, so that till the revival of international cricket, we may get the best talent, who represent the country at higher level and won laurels for it.

“We are also focusing on promoting the game at grassroots level. We have launched a great number of cricket tournaments involving school and college kids. Our cricket academies under Mudassar Nazar have also started working well and I am hopeful, his efforts will surely bear fruit in the longer run for Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Informing the media about his first assignment as new PCB chairman, Sethi said: “I am leaving for Sri Lanka today (Thursday), where I will attend the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in which different important things will be discussed. The matter of Under-19 Asian Cricket Cup will be discussed there as whether the event will be hosted by India or any other country. There is also a proposal that Sri Lanka cricket team will visit Pakistan after the end of Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September and October.”

Regarding visit of the World XI next month, he said that he has fruitful meetings with Punjab Chief Minister M Shahbaz Sharif in this regard and a green signal has been given to the PCB. “There may be some change in the dates of the visit of the World XI due to by-poll election in Lahore and most likely, we will be trying to hold the matches before by-poll elections,” he said.

To a query, Sethi said that there are big names in the visiting team and at this stage, he can’t disclose them as foreign players are in process of signing their respective contracts. “Definitely, the list includes top notch cricketers, not the retired cricketers,” he said and added that the ICC is fully supporting the PCB in World XI tour and it is playing its due role in the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

To a query about Pakistan-India bilateral ties, the PCB chief said: “The matter is with the ICC dispute resolution committee, which will look into it as the PCB has asked for compensation from India due to its refusal of not playing bilateral cricket as per the MoU and the contract signed between the two countries.”

Replying to a query regarding PSL, Sethi said: “We have model of 8 teams in the Pakistan Super League. The franchises owners have been asking for more foreign players, so new drafting in this regard is going to take place. I am glad that more and more foreign players are willing to be part of the PSL, which will make the league more interesting and enthralling. Now we have already six teams, while the next two will be included with due course of time.”

The PCB chief termed the PSL a big success in terms of unearthing new talent and revenue generation. “We have got new talent from it and by that way we are finding good players for our national team. The PSL has made the PCB, somehow, financially viable and we look forward to another exciting and successful edition of the PSL next year,” he added.

He said it was the need of hour to encourage the members of the Pakistan cricket team, which won the Champions Trophy but at the same time, he pointed out that winning the mega event doesn’t mean that every goal has been accomplished. “We have to put in more efforts to show consistency as winning or losing are the part of the game,” he said.

Sethi has also made it clear that only those employees of board would stay, who are qualified and professional while all the incompetent and non-working employees would be shown the doors. “I know very well, who is working and who is not. I am going to make it clear that in my team, only professional and competent officials will stay, while rest will be eliminated.”