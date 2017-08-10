Cilic joins Laver Cup teams

PRAGUE - World number six Marin Cilic and 20th-ranked Sam Querrey have joined the teams for September's inaugural Laver Cup in Prague, the organisers said on their website on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, will join Team Europe led by Swedish legend Bjorn Borg and also comprising Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. "I know how well Roger (Federer) is playing this season so it will be nice to be on the same team in Prague," Cilic said. "To be representing Team Europe is a huge honour for me." The 29-year-old Querrey will join Milos Raonic, Jack Sock and John Isner on Team World, captained by John McEnroe. "Beating four top 20 players to win Acapulco and making the Wimbledon semi-finals have been new highs for me," Querrey said.–AFP

Sky's Rowe breaks leg on stag party

LONDON - Team Sky's Luke Rowe is facing a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg while white-water rafting on his brother's stag party, his team have announced. Sky said Rowe had fractured his tibia and fibula and was recovering from surgery. He was Sky's road captain at this year's Tour de France and overcame a first-stage fall to help Chris Froome win the race for the fourth time. "On the first morning we went white-water rafting. I jumped down into the water, but landed in a shallow section on my right leg," Rowe told the Team Sky website. "I knew straight away that it was a bad one. It's been a big shock and I know I've got a long period of recovery ahead." Rowe's brother, Matt, is due to marry Dani King, who won a gold medal in the team pursuit at the London 2012 Olympics.–AFP

Jashn-e-Azadi Squash qualifying round

LAHORE – The 1st SNGPL National Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Championship qualifying round will begin today (Thursday) here at Punjab Squash Complex. SNGPL sports cell president Sohail Gulzar said the tournament carries Rs 300,000 as prize money and will help the players improve their rankings,” he said. “In qualifying round, Saddamul Haq, Nouman Khan, Rasees Khan, Abbas Shoket, Waqas Mehboob, Kashif Asif, M Farhan, Zeeshan Khan, Moin Rauf, Salman Saleem, Asif Khan, Khalil, Maha Javed, Basit Samad, M Naeem, Salman Zaib and Munir Zaman will be seen in action. In girls qualifying round, Komal Khan, Amna Fayyaz, Mahira Shahzad, Noorul Ain, Kainat, Unaiza Nasir, Shafiq Ch, Laiba Ijaz, Sibqa Arshad, Noorul Huda, Ilsa Imran, Fehmina Asim, Uzman Naz, Humera Naz and Numera Aqeel will exhibit their prowess.–Staff Reporter

UCP thrash AU in Campus Cricket

LAHORE - University of Central Punjab (UCP) continued to make a mark in the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2017 regional qualifiers central as they thrashed Agriculture University team in a one-sided match played here at Model Town Whites Ground. Batting first, UCP batsmen made good use of a batting friendly track as they posted 190-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Taimoor sizzled for UCP with a blazing 60 run innings while Junaid Ali hit 39. Abrar and Waqar took three wickets each. In reply, the target of 191 proved well beyond the reach of Agriculture University batsmen, who folded for a mere 119 run total in the 19th over of their innings. Abrar fought hard with 30 runs while Mubashir Ghazi contributed only 30. Kamran took four while Aftab picked two wickets.–Staff Reporter

Jinnah College beat Karachi University

LAHORE - Jinnah College recorded a thrilling three-wicket win over Karachi University (KU) in a Red Bull Campus Cricket Regional Qualifier South tie played at the IBA Ground. Batting first, KU outfit was restricted to an under par score of 115 for the loss of seven wickets. Arsalan Farazand top-scored with a plucky 48 run knock off 49 balls, Sajid Shakeel was the other main contributor scoring 37 off 40 balls. Ammad Alam took three while Hassan Mohsin collected two wickets. Jinnah College had to fight hard for their win; the batsmen struggled against some probing bowling by the KU bowlers as seven wickets were lost in the chase. The match eventually went Jinnah College’s way in the final over of the match as Faizan scored 25 while M Waqas hit 17. Sheraz Hussain took two and Saud Shakeel one.–Staff Reporter