DUBAI - A group of children from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Thursday arrived at the Dubai International Airport to support the Peshawar Zalmi at the PSL opening ceremony.

Zalmi's official Twitter account announced their arrival at the airport. The children are special guests of Peshawar Zalmi, team owner Jawed Afridi said, and will support the team throughout the tournament.

Afridi explained that: "The reason for bringing these children along is so that we get to share all our happiness with them." "We are making sure that smiles return to those faces and are keeping the philanthropic aspect of the league alive," he added.

Peshawar Zalmi is so far the only team to sponsor such a trip. Last year, they collaborated with Shahid Afridi, one of the highest profile stars in the Zalmi squad, to take 150 children from the Army Public School — the site of a horrific terrorist attack in 2014 — to the Pakistan Super League's first edition, also held in Dubai.