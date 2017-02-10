Karachi Kings struggled all the way since the first ball of their first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 against Peshawar Zalmi but Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara seemed a bit committed to give their team a good stand, untill they were fell in a quick succession.

Malik was caught behind the wickets by Kamran Akmal off the ball of Wahab Riaz just six runs away from his half century, while Bopara got out on Mohammad Asghar's ball after scoring 33 runs.

Karachi Kings could post only 48 runs on the board at the end of the 10th over.

Karachi Kings were trying to compensate the loss of four early wickets against Peshawar Zalmi. They lost their first four wickets on collective score of just 12 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Hafeez took the advantage of new ball and got both the openers, Chris Gayle and Shahzaib Hasan, out. Both of them could contribute only two runs before returning to the pavilion.

Babar Azam came in at number three, but couldn’t show his real self, hence getting out after scoring just one run.

Skipper Kumar Sangakara was bowled out by Chris Jordan after scoring just five runs. Jordan was a bit surprised as it wasn’t a delivery to bring him a wicket.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first.

Teams:

Karachi Kings

Kumar Sangakkara (capt), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Mahela Jayawardene, Ryan McLaren, Ravi Bopara, Shahzaib Hasan

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (capt), Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan, Marlon Samuels, Shakib al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Samit Patel, Dawid Malan, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail