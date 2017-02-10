Dubai - The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will honour Abdul Sattar Edhi - Pakistan's most celebrated humanitarian who passed away last year – with special caps with the Edhi Foundation’s logo and a ‘cricket-tainment’ bat.

Former skipper Ramiz Raja unveiled the green and maroon caps with the foundation’s logo which will be handed out to the best batsman and the best bowler in the tournament respectively

“PSL is adopting innovations that we have seen around the world and handing out the caps is another feature that the league is introducing from this season, hopefully we will see some top-class performances from batsmen and bowlers,” said the former Pakistan captain.

The maroon and the green caps will be handed to the highest wicket taker and the highest runs scorer respectively throughout the course of the tournament.

Also in recognition of Edhi’s services, a special ‘cricket-tainment’ bat signed by the artists performing at the PSL opening ceremony will be auctioned and the money will be handed over to the Edhi Foundation as charity.