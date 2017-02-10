Seemingly en route to post a score in excess of 200, Peshawar Zalmi got a little shaky and lost quick four wickets as they entered the 16th over of the first innings. They ending up with 190 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Mohammed Hafeez scored a duck and Dawid Malan was caught out on Shane Watson’s ball after scoring 38.

He was followed by English T20 skipper, Eoin Morgan, who was bowled by the ‘magician’ Saeed Ajmal’s magical delivery.

Zalmi’s captain Sammy came in after Kamran Akmal’s master blaster of 88 runs was brought to an end by pacer Muhammad Sami.

He hit six fours and as many sixes playing just 48 balls.

Sammy scored seven runs off seven balls and was caught out on a wide delivery by Mohammed Irfan.

Shahid Afridi could also make just four runs off just as many balls.

Zalmi had posted 100 runs in less than 10 overs after losing a wicket on the first ball of the match, but that momentum didn’t carry on till the last ball.