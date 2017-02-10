Lahore Qalandars lose their momentum after entering 13th over while chasing 137 runs target set by Quetta Gladiators as the second match of Pakistan Super League's second edition kicked off Friday.

They had posted 50 runs on the board in just six overs and now they are on 104 at the loss of 6 wickets after 15 overs. At this position, Lahore need 33 runs in 30 balls.

Opener batsman Jason Roy’s master blaster inning of 27 runs, including five fours and one six ended early as he was bowled out on a flat delivery by Zulfiqar Babar.

Lahore Qalandars skipper Brendon McCullum came in at number 3 but was quick to leave the crease. He scored 20 runs off 11 balls, including 2 fours and 1 six. Thisara Perera took his catch off the ball of Zulfiqar Babar.

Umar Akmal made his way back to pavilion after getting out on the very first ball as Thisara Perera took his catch on the ball of Anwar Ali.

Mohammad Rizwan got out on a leg by wicket on the ball of Hasan Khan. He faced only 8 deliveries.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and invited the rivals to bat first.

Quetta Gladiators' inning:

In the very third over of the first innings, Ahmed Shahzad was caught behind the wickets off the bouncer by Sohail Tanveer on a collective score of 14.

KP Pietersen came in at the third place, but was caught out by Mohammad Irfan after facing just 7 balls. It seemed a massive wicket for Qalandars.

Asad Shafique’s inning seemed a bit promising, who scored 29 runs with the help of four fours. He was bowled out by Sunil Narine in the 10th over.

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmad’s wicket was a massive one, who made his way back to pavilion by scoring just 1 run. He was also caught out by Sunil Narine.

Mohammad Nawaz was the fifth loss to the Gladiators, who was ran out by a direct hit of Elliot. He got out on the collective score of 56.

Perera came in at number 7 but couldn’t stay on crease for much long as Bilawal Bhatti took the catch on long off on Yasir Shah’s ball.

The only one to stand on crease for long was RR Rossouw, who scored 60 runs including four boundaries (3 fours and 2 sixes). Umar Akmal took his catch on long-on off the ball of Mohammad Irfan.

Teams:

Lahore Qalandars

Aamer Yamin, Azhar Ali, Bilawal Bhatti, Cameron Delport, Grant Elliott, Fakhar Zaman, James Franklin, Ghulam Mudassar, Chris Green, Brendon McCullum (C), Mohammad Irfan Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, JJ Roy, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah

Quetta Gladiators

Ahmed Shehzad, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Bismillah Khan, Nathan McCullum, Tymal Mills, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Noor Wali, Thisara Perera, KP Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Saad Nasim, Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Umar Amin, Umar Gul, Luke Wright, Zulfiqar Babar