ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to respond to former Australian captain Ian Chappell’s comments about Pakistan’s poor performances down under this winter.

Pakistan team lost the Test series 3-0, following which Chappell mentioned that Cricket Australia might want to stop inviting Pakistan to play Test cricket on Australian soil.

“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum.

Cricket Australia (CA) have got to start saying `listen if things don’t improve, we will stop with the invites,” said Chappell.

Akhtar responded by stating that just because a team is not winning matches doesn’t mean that they have to stop playing.

He cited England’s performances in the ODI World Cups as an example.

Akthar tweeted, “Pak lacked grit: Chappell. I agree but not coming to Australia no remedy. England never won World Cup but doesn’t mean they shouldn’t participate.”

“Agree partially with Ian Chappell that Pakistan lacked grit but the same team drew 2-2 v England less than a year ago,” Akthar tweeted.

While partially agreeing with Chappell, the Rawalpindi Express also reminded the Channel 9 commentator that Pakistan had drawn a Test series in England just a few months earlier.

However Pakistan will play five ODIs against Australia with the first starting from January 13 at Brisbane.