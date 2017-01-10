ISLAMABAD - Former chief selector and head coach Mohsin Hassan Khan comes down hard on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and holds them responsible for green caps’ worst performances in New Zealand and Australia.

Talking to The Nation on Monday, Mohsin, who still holds the record of being the only Pakistani to score back-to-back centuries in Australia at Adelaide and Melbourne in 1983, said: “It was highly disappointing to see Australia and New Zealand completely whitewashing Pakistan which is a great humiliation of the team, which once had great records against these teams.”

He claimed that current Australian bowling attack was one of the weakest in the decades, as they only had one quality fast bowler in form of Mitchell Starc, while rest of their bowling attack was highly inexperienced. “Same was the case with their batting, as David Warner and skipper Smith were out of form against South Africans and hardly scored runs, but they just smashed Pakistani bowling attack at will.”

Praising both the opponents, Mohsin said: “Both Kiwis and Aussies entered the Test series with a clear-cut game plan and they had done home work of each and every player, they were expecting to shine. On the other hand, Pakistan coaching staff was looking clueless, and they entered the Test series in defensive frame of mind. It seemed they just wanted to save the Test matches, instead of winning them and that’s the reason why Pakistan batting badly flopped and same was the case with the bowling.

“Pakistan team was never known for such pathetic bowling attack. Aussies had prepared batting paradise tracks, which were never witnessed in the past. The ball was not doing what in the previous series was witnessed, and it was tremendous game plan, which gave them edge over experienced Pakistani line up, as Misbah and company are playing as a unit with only one or two changes for the past 5 years, while on the other hand, Kiwis and Aussies were going through a transitional period,” he added.

Lashing out at the team management, the former coach said majority of the team management was just enjoying perks and privileges, and wasting the national wealth with both hands. When the team is down and players are off-colour, it is the responsibility of coach and management to boost the team’s morale and buck them up. But the body language of the players were highly negative and it seemed they were nowhere in the field. Such pathetic results show the total failure of team management.”

Mohsin said the most astonishing thing to note was the way Yasir Shah looked completely off-colour and was highly overused just like other bowlers. “I was expecting match-winning performances from Yasir, but he proved a complete failure, just because he was highly overused and given long spells, which made Australian batsmen work quite easy. I believe wrong team selection was another major reason behind Pakistan team’s worst performances. Pakistan badly missed the regular openers like Ahmed Shahzad, Khurram Manzoor and Shan Masood, while Kamran Akmal and Juniad Khan were also highly overlooked, as both had exceptional records in these parts of the world. Make-shift opener Azhar Ali, although, performed well, yet he should have batted at his original position and a specialist opener should have been inducted.”

“When one enters with such negative frame of mind, such results are obvious. I still believe Pakistan team was even though not properly selected yet it was better than Kiwis and Aussies, as only game plan and proper handling was required to score victories. The way our team has been losing and going down in the ICC rankings is hard to absolve. I feel the PCB must take action and wake up as already too much precious time has been wasted or else results like this will come thick and fast,” Mohsin concluded.