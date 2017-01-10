ISLAMABAD - All the seeded players Monday entered the second round of the Bank Al-Falah Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Championship 2017, which started here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Monday.

Top seed Sara Mansoor outclassed Mahnoor Sohail in straight sets. Sarah Mahboob Khan had similar result against Zarghoona Khalil. Sara Bano competed well before going down fighting against Shimza Tahir. Sara played well in both sets, however, could not convert her efforts to victory.

Other players, who won their first round matches, included Shahida Farooq, Khunsha Babar, Mahin Aftab, Mehaq Khokhar and Esha Jawad. The first round matches of girls’ junior U-18 and ladies doubles and the second round matches of ladies singles will be played today (Tuesday).