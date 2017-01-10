LONDON: - South African all-rounder David Wiese has followed the lead of countrymen Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw after English county Sussex announced his arrival on a three-year contract on Monday. Abbott and Rossouw effectively ended their international careers by signing for Hampshire last week and Wiese has followed suit. The 31-year-old, who had two spells at Sussex last season, has played six one-day internationals and 20 Twenty20s for South Africa. "I am very excited to be joining Sussex on a long-term deal," Wiese said in a Sussex press release.–AFP