KARACHI - Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman revealed that Virat Kohli sledged him and Azhar Ali by saying ‘if we get one wicket the rest will follow’ during the Champions Trophy final. Zaman said he was sledged by Kohli and Bumrah while he was at the crease during the Champions Trophy final. “There was a lot of chatter when Azhar Ali and I were at the crease. Virat was constantly saying, "Arre, ek wicket nikal jaye ga toh yeh saare out ho jaayenge. Bas ek ko nikaalo jaldi (If we get one wicket, the rest will collapse)," Zaman was quoted as saying by Firstpost.