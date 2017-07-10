ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan hockey player Manzoor-ul-Hassan lashed out at Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and held the federation responsible for pathetic performances of the team in the World Hockey League semi-final.

Talking to The Nation, Manzoor said: “PHF president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has vast hockey knowledge, as remained associated with Pakistan hockey team and enjoyed a successful stint and huge reputation, and with his joining the federation as its chief, it was being hoped that he would change the fortunes of Pakistan hockey by appointing sincere former hockey players but after more than 2 years at the helm of affairs, nothing was improved.

“Yes, he managed to get huge funds from government and provided jobs to the players, but still a lot of work needed to be done, especially players need central contracts and specialist coaches are required, who may have the ability, depth and vision to guide the players and get desired results,” he added.

Manzoor said liking and disliking had destroyed the national game, but no one was ready to pay heed to the grey areas of the team. “For how long, same people in one or another capacity will remain at the helm of affairs, why the federation is keeping mum on those particular areas, where they should have paid most attention, why former Olympians, who had served the country for decades, are not involved and why they are being treated as aliens.

“We are not enemies of the PHF, instead we want the federation to excel and stamp out their authority, but it will only be possible through solid steps and by picking up right person for right job,” he added.

The former Olympian said Pakistan hockey team conceded more than two dozen goals and their scoring ratio was alarming but nobody moved. “Coach, captain and the federation said they had set goals of qualifying for the 2018 Hockey World Cup in India but nobody bothered to inform about the actual hidden truth that in the past, 12 teams used to play in the World Cup but now their number have been increased to 16 by FIH, that is why the federation and coach are glad with such pathetic results and terming it as a huge achievement.

“The matter of the fact is that the green shirts performed well beyond expectations. Had 12 teams were playing the next year’s world cup in India, Pakistan team would have failed to qualify like they missed last time. We are not demanding anything for ourselves, but as former players, we can’t see Pakistan hockey going down with each passing day because, it hurts.

“Pakistan is more than capable of producing better results, as we have the talent and depth but we need to find natural grassroots level talent and provide them with training under the best coaches. I heard that the PHF president was very annoyed with the results and was not ready to allow these flop coaches more chances. I hope Shahbaz Senior will set aside his personal friendships and will inform Brig Khokhar about actual facts, or else I can see further downslide will continue unabated,” he added.

Manzoor, who served Pakistan hockey for 11 years and won one gold medal and one silver for the country, said: “I strongly suggest the PHF president to invite all past greats and seek their suggestions for improvement. There is nothing wrong in holding a national moot, as it will help the PHF come out of hot waters, or otherwise, the federation and Pakistan hockey will keep on suffering. We, the former Olympians, are ready to help the national game just for the sake of hockey and country.”