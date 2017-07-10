LONDON: Romelu Lukaku bid a fond farewell to Everton as he contemplated life with Manchester United following his move for a reported £75 million ($97m, 85.5m euros) transfer record deal between British clubs.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton," the 24-year-old Belgian international striker said.

"I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the four years we´ve spent together.

"I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you."

Everton´s record Premier League goalscorer with 68 posted his comments on Instagram from Los Angeles where he is on holiday with now United team-mate Paul Pogba.

United´s pre-season tour is in serendipitous fashion beginning in Los Angeles.

Lukaku added: "To the staff at the the stadium and training ground thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in.

"To technical staff thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I´ll take your advice throughout the rest of my career.

"Thank you Everton football club."

Lukaku -- who Everton made a tidy profit on having bought him in 2014 from Chelsea for £28m -- joins United after turning down the most lucrative contract offered by the Merseyside club at the end of last season.