LAHORE - Ronaldinho-7 routed Giggs-7 by 2-0 in the second encounter played here at the Fortress Stadium on Sunday to win the two-match seven-a-side series 2-0.

Seven top footballers from around the world, including Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs, arrived Pakistan on Saturday for two exhibition matches in Karachi and Lahore.

Brazilian hero Ronaldinho, former Manchester United stalwart Giggs, former England goalkeeper David James, Dutch star George Boateng, former French players Robert Pires and Nicolas Anelka and Portuguese player Luis Boa Morte played two seven-a-side matches with a group of Pakistani footballers.

The second match of the series started on a high pace, as both the teams tried their best to score a goal, but they failed to convert a single goal in the first quarter. David James was good enough with gloves as he saved a brilliant shot from Ronaldinho, who failed to score a single goal in both the matches.

In the second quarter Riaz, with the help of Boa Morte, hammered the first goal of the match from Ranaldinho side. Having 1-0 lead, Ronaldinho side started attacking Giggs’ goal, but they couldn’t add more goal in their total tally.

The third and last quarter saw Ronaldinho assisting Hassan Bashir, who brilliantly banged in a tremendous goal to double their lead. After that, no more goal was converted by either side and in the end, Ronaldinho side was 2-0 ahead, thus declared the winner of second match as well.

Ronaldinho was leading Ronaldinho-7 while its members were Yousuf Butt, Saddam Hussain, Kaleemullah, Saadullah, Hassan Bashir, Riaz, Kamran, Boa Morte and Robert Pires. Ryan Giggs was captaining Giggs-7 with M Rasool, M Essa, Aziz, Razik, M Adil, Adnan, M Ali and Ahmed, Nicolas Anelka, George Boateng and David James were its members.

The Fortress Stadium was jam-packed during the second match, as all those stands allotted for fans were fully filled. Although the fans, who succeeded to throng the stadium, couldn’t get drinking water to quench their thirst, yet they enjoyed the match a lot. Many of the fans were also present outside the stadium, but due to out-of-reach tickets and non-issuance of free passes, they couldn’t make their dream come true to witness legendry footballers in action.

The credit of hosting such high-profile matches in Karachi and Lahore goes to Pakistan Army (ISPR), who provided foolproof security to the football legends. The guests highly praised the level of security, love, care and hospitality given to them by Pakistan Army and local people and they also termed Pakistan a safe country to host international sports activities. They also praised Leisure Leagues organisers the Trunkwala family for starting this fruitful event in Pakistan.

Earlier in a press conference held here at a local hotel on Sunday, Ronaldinho and friends expressed their thoughts and feelings about Pakistan and its people, raised slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and praised the hospitality of Pakistanis and their passion for football. They also thanked Pakistan Army, local people and especially the organisers for inviting them for such high-profile matches. After winning the series and clinching the winning trophy, Ronaldinho expressed his joy by saying “Thanks Pakistan”.

On Saturday night at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium, Ronaldinho’s side defeated Giggs-7 by 2-1. Strict security arrangements were made by the organisers, which were highly lauded by the guests. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah formally started the match by kicking the football.

In a brief address on the occasion, he described this exhibition match as a positive development for peace, and said the arrival of the world famous footballers here would help promote the sport in the country, and more foreign sportsmen would come and play here. Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hasan and other personalities watched the match in the stadium.