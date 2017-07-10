Blow to Froome as Thomas crashes out

CHAMBÉRY - Chris Froome's Tour de France hopes took a blow on Sunday as chief lieutenant Geraint Thomas crashed out. Thomas was second overall at the start of the day, just 12 seconds behind reigning champion and his Sky team leader Froome. But just under halfway through the mountainous 181.5km ninth stage from Nantua to Chambery, Thomas crashed hard on a fast and wet descent. He bravely tried to soldier on but soon climbed off his bike with a suspected broken collarbone, his bloodied right side showing the damage from his fall. It was the fourth time already in just over a week that Thomas had crashed during this Tour. He also went down in the second, fourth and eighth stages. It's the second Grand Tour this year that Thomas has crashed out of having had to leave the Giro d'Italia in May as well.–Agencies

Mexico coach apologizes for outburst

SAN DIEGO - Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who was slapped with a six-game ban by FIFA, has apologized for an outburst directed at officials during the recent Confederations Cup match in Russia. Speaking on Saturday night for the first time about the incident, which took place during a game against Portugal, the 56-year old Colombian said he would do "everything" to make sure it doesn't happen again. "I offer my most sincere apologies to all those that felt offended or hurt by my behaviour in the game against Portugal," said Osorio. Osorio was ejected late in the 2-1 loss to Portugal after he confronted an official on the sideline. The suspension means Osorio will not be behind the bench for defending champion Mexico's opening game at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.–Agencies

Suleman wins Hunza Marathon 2017

ISLAMABAD - Suleman won the 2nd Serena Hotels Hunza Marathon 2017, which was held here at the Karakoram Highway on Sunday. In 42km, Suleman was first, Ayaz second and Asham Baig third while the 10km was won by Sohail Ullah Baig and Shafqat was second and Ijal Rahman third. The first position in 5km was won by Noushad, second by Mujahid and third by Kifayat. In ladies 42km, Bibi Nibat won first, Bibi Shahzadi Mahran second and Bibi Kafiya Karim third. The ladies 10km was won by Haseena Bibi while Anmol was second and Shabana third while in ladies 5km, Naima Musa won first position, Nafisa Amjad second and Nabila third. The marathon was followed by a prize distribution ceremony at the Hunza Serena Inn where Minister of Tourism, Environment & Sports Fida Khan gave away medals to all the winners. The marathon was held under the banner of to Serena Hotels Sports Diplomacy and Pakistan Youth Outreach to raise environmental awareness as the marathon slogan for the year was “Say No to Pollution”. The event consisted of 42km full-marathon for professionals, 10km and 5km half-marathon for amateurs. Pakistan Youth Outreach (PYO) was formed by Mirza Ali and Samina Baig, renowned mountaineers, to promote mountain adventure, outdoor education and awareness, and also to develop youth involvement in volunteerism and community support.–Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Saira Dilshad of Lahore receives gold medal from the chief guest after winning first position in the Olympic Day 2017 Archery Championship. Neelam was second and Rimsha Saadat third. In male event, Usama Mustafa won first position, Mubashar Nazar second and M Awais third.