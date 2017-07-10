Evin Lweis hammered ton to guide West Indies thrashing 9-wicket victory over India in their only Twenty20 International at Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday.

Opener Evin Lewis scored an unbeaten 125 to guide the hosts to smashing victory. Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels scored 18 and 36 respectively to support the youngster. Lewis was on song right from the word go and absolutely made a mockery of the Indian bowlers who looked helpless. They chased down 192 in just 18.3 overs. Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, and Rishabh Pant's innings guide India to 190/6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, fine knocks by Dinesh Karthik, captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant took India to 190/6. Kesrick Williams and Jerome Taylor took two wickets each and slightly reined in the rampaging Indian batsmen who were at one stage looking good for a 200 plus total.

Put in to bat by West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a fiery start bringing up the team's fifty off just 32 balls. Kohli smashed a six and 7 fours in his 22-ball 39 before he was foxed by a Williams' slower delivery and spooned it to Sunil Narine at mid-on for a simple catch.

Two balls later, Pant played a Williams delivery in front of short mid-wicket and called out Shikhar Dhawan for a run, who responded but Pant suddenly backed off that forced Dhawan to scamper back to his crease. But it was too late because by then Williams had raced to the ball and with a direct hit knocked off the stumps at the runner's end.

But Karthik didn't let the Indian run rate fall drastically and brought up the Indian 100 in 10.5 overs with a six over mid-wicket off Marlon Samuels, as Pant struggled initially in his knock. Karthik took the pressure off Pant with a 29-ball 48-run knock that consisted of three sixes and five fours.

With just five overs left, Karthik took his improvisation a bit too far and was clean bowled by Samuels just when Pant had started to find his touch. Jerome Taylor swung the game slightly in his side's favour when he had former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught by Samuels at backward point and on the very next ball had Pant caught behind by Chadwick Walton to reduce India to 156/5 in 16.5 overs.

Kedar Jadhav tried his best to up the ante but Williams took his second wicket by having him caught by Narine at deep square leg. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took India to the 190-run mark with a 26-run stand off two overs.