BIRMINGHAM - The possibility of an under-prepared Edgbaston wicket could convince Australia to unleash their Big Four quicks in their crunch Champions Trophy clash against England on Saturday.

The prospect of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson playing in the same XI at this tournament had seemingly been scuppered when selectors left Pattinson out of the first two matches in favour of John Hastings and then Adam Zampa.

But the inclement weather in Birmingham this week has led to speculation that a bowler-friendly surface could be rolled out for the game this weekend.

The pitch for Australia's match against Bangladesh last Monday had been used just two days earlier, making spin more effective, but the surface for the match on Saturday has yet to be used so far in the tournament. And skipper Steve Smith says the prospect of a fresh pitch means the Big Four are in contention to play in the XI for the very first time. "It might be talked about," the skipper said. "I think we'll come down here tomorrow and have another look. We might get a chance to see the wicket, maybe.

"I dare say a fresh wicket, it could do a reasonable amount. Particularly if it's overcast and there's a bit of rain about. It could present a few challenges with the weather. It might be a bit of an under-prepared wicket and a wicket that perhaps might do a little bit. So that'll certainly come into the equation. We probably won't be able to name the team until the day of the game because we won't be able to have a chance to look at it."

While the weather forecast earlier this week had pointed to another washout on Saturday, a mostly cloudy and dry day is now predicted in the English midlands with rain falling in the evening, after the match is scheduled to finish. The game is effectively a dead rubber for the hosts, but England assistant coach Paul Farbrace wants his team to embrace the challenge of taking on Australia's quicks.

"It's a high-quality attack and we really want to keep testing ourselves and seeing how good we can be," he said. "There is no question that they're a fantastic attack and they're a fantastic side.

To beat them, we have to play really well and cope with the high-quality bowling they have. You would want our players to be excited by that as opposed to being anyway nervous or put off by that."

Australia's batsmen have been short of match action on this tour due to the frustrating downpours, which have come almost exclusively on game days. Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade haven't faced a ball in the middle since a warm-up match against Sri Lanka almost two weeks ago and Smith has faced just 48 deliveries in three innings despite not being dismissed once.

While England have enjoyed dry weather for their two Group A matches so far, Australia's batsmen have faced a combined total of just 25 overs since the tournament began. The inclement weather has left Australia facing three consecutive knockout games to win the tournament, effectively making it similar to the knockout stage of longer tournament like a World Cup.

"It would have been nice to get some games in, but we can't control that," Smith said. "The way this tournament is, it's quick, cut-throat and we always say with tournament play you have to be peaking at the right time. Normally (in a Champions Trophy) you have to peak at the start. Now as it comes, we have to peak at the end and that is how tournament play normally is. We're going to have to peak coming this game on Saturday. It's a must-win quarter-final for us and that is the way we're going to treat it."