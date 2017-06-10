ISLAMABAD - A four-member Pakistan team will feature in Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship scheduled to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 28 to July 5. A Pakistan Billiard & Snooker Association (PBSA) official said: “We had earlier announced a four-member team including Babar Masih, M Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal for the tournament. The training camp of the team was held at the Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex in May for preparation of the event," he said and added the team would depart to Bishkek on June 27.